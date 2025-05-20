Open Menu

Noor Mukadam Case: SC Upholds Death Sentence In Murder Charge

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer for the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam, and converting his death sentence for rape to life imprisonment, besides acquitting him of kidnapping charge.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar, announced the verdict on Tuesday in response to Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against his convictions.

In its short order, the court maintained the death penalty for the charge of murder but commuted the death sentence awarded for rape to life imprisonment. Additionally, Zahir Jaffer was acquitted of the abduction charge.

The apex court also ordered the release of two co-accused — household staff Iftikhar (the watchman) and Jan (the gardener) — stating that the time they have already served is sufficient punishment for their alleged role.

The court said that detailed reasons for the verdict will be issued in due course.

The Noor Mukadam case came to fore after the 27-year-old was found brutally murdered in July 2021.

Zahir Jaffer, 27, was arrested at the crime scene after being identified as murder suspect and was kept in police custody. His parents were latter arrested for hiding the evidence along with two domestic servants who refused to help the victim leave the place. The convict confessed to the police his intentions of killing the girl if she does not agree to his proposal of marriage.

The Sessions Court, in February 2022, sentenced the main accused to death while his guards Iftkhar and gardener Muhammad Jan were sentenced with 10 years imprisonment for not playing their role to avert the murder.

