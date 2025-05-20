Three killed, one injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Three persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that took place in two different areas of

Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven dumper hit a person riding on a wheel-chair near Steel Mill area of Karachi.

As a result, the ill-fated person died on the spot. In the second incident, a dumper collided with a van passing through Super

Highway area of Karachi. As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police team after receiving reports conducted raid and arrested the drivers of the dumper for further investigation.