Two Kidnapped Citizens Recovered, Eight Held
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police successfully recovered two kidnapped citizens and arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in multiple incidents of abduction and snatching.
An official told APP on Tuesday that the victims were abducted from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company Police Station. The police traced the kidnapped individuals using advanced technology, Safe City cameras, and human intelligence sources.
He said the suspects had hidden the victims at a hideout within the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station. During the raid, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.
He said due to the use of bulletproof jackets and other safety measures, the police team remained unharmed, while one of the suspects was injured in crossfire by their own group.
He said police recovered weapons and ammunition used in the crimes from the hideout.
He said investigations are underway and sensational revelations are expected during the interrogation of the suspects.
DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq commended the performance of all officers involved in the operation and announced cash rewards for the entire team.
DIG Tariq stated that Islamabad Police is a highly professional and hardworking force that will continue to serve the public with the same dedication and resolve./APP-rzr-mkz
