Govt reviews monsoon preparedness amid rising flood risks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Federal government has ramped up preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, warning of higher-than-usual temperatures and increased flood risks due to glacial melt.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik and NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Imam Haider Malik met on Tuesday to assess disaster readiness.

The NDMA chief highlighted concerns over rising temperatures in northern regions, which could speed up glacial melting and trigger flooding in the Indus River basin.

“Climate adaptation is inherently disaster mitigation,” said Dr Malik, stressing the need for joint financing and coordination between climate and disaster agencies.

Officials reviewed NDMA’s three-tier early warning system, which uses seasonal forecasts, advisories and confirmatory data to mobilize preventive measures.

They also analyzed monsoon triggers like sea temperatures and snow cover to improve forecasting.

Pending flood mitigation projects were discussed, with plans for a formal review to address delays.

A follow-up meeting with meteorologists and local disaster teams will ensure faster implementation.

The ministry vowed to strengthen climate resilience through data-driven planning and inter-agency collaboration as Pakistan faces escalating weather threats.