LDA Seals Another 120 Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 120 properties

during its on going operation against illegal commercial buildings within LDA-controlled areas.

On the special direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted

enforcement actions across multiple localities in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Garden

Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Circular Road to Ek Moriah Bridge,

Main UBD Canal Road and New Muslim Town.

Due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial conversion fees,

32 properties were sealed in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and New Garden Town.

An additional 68 properties were sealed in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi,

UBD Canal Road, Circular Road to Ek Moriah Bridge and New Muslim Town.

In a separate recovery operation, 20 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town.

The sealed properties include private banks, schools, clinics, grocery stores, pharmacies,

restaurants, hardware stores, food outlets, workshops, shops and offices, among others.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.

