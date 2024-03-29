Notification of confirmed police officers issued

DIG Establishment Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana has issued a notification of regular confirmed officers from officiating to inspector rank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) DIG Establishment Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana has issued a notification of regular confirmed officers from officiating to inspector rank.

He said that the notification includes 118 inspectors posted in various districts and field formations, including Lahore, who have been confirmed after completing the probation period.

He also indicated further departmental promotions at the inspector rank. Dr. Sulaiman Sultan Rana said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a promotion board meeting will be held soon for promotion on the vacant posts of inspectors and according to merit and seniority promotion eligible sub-inspectors would be promoted on vacant posts.