Notorious Dacoit Gang Busted, Recovered Weapons, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shalimar Police Station team has arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang with previous criminal records, involved in multiple robbery incidents.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the arrested suspects, identified as Shayan and Azaan, were found in possession of snatched valuable mobile phones and weapons with ammunition used in the crimes.

The spokesperson said several cases have already been registered against the accused. He added that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure the culprits receive exemplary punishment.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that large-scale operations were under way against active and organised criminal gangs, reaffirming the police’s commitment to eliminating crime and ensuring the safety of citizens in the Federal capital.

