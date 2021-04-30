NTC revenue reaches Rs 4.2 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) MD Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan has turned the NTC into a profitable organization without any financial assistance from the government and doubled its revenue from Rs 2.4 billion to Rs. 4.2 billion.

Under Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, NTC made a record performance with exchange growth at 240%, subscriber growth at 16%, broadband subscriber growth at 115% and expansion of exchanges to new districts/ cities at 50%, replacement of 82% of the old legacy exchanges with state of the art IP based NGN exchanges, record completion of ADP projects with 100% completion in FY 2019-20.

During tenure of Viqar Rashid Khan NTC which is a public sector organization generated a record growth, doubled its revenue, established a National Data Center (NDC) in a record time of 5 months without any financial support from the government, said a press release.

Even during COVID pandemic, he led his team from the front and provided digital platform to the government to run government business/affairs conduct important cabinet, ECC and NCOC meetings in a safe and secure environment.

NTC Data Center acted as the main platform for hosting all the system/web/mobile applications developed for data acquisition and data analysis that assisted the Federal government and NCOC for taking appropriate corrective measures.

Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, MD NTC took over his charge at a time when NTC was going into financial loss like many other Public Sector Organizations, the technical growth was stagnant, management and severe discipline problems were on the rise due to lack of capacity building and grooming of the staff but in short span of time he completely changed the outlook of NTC, may it be operational, technical, administrative or financial field.

Sharing his achievements, Viqar Rashid Khan said that no funds are provided to NTC by the federal government and NTC generates its own funds through the provision of Telecom/ ICT Services to its subscribers in the Public Sector.

Due to fast development of infrastructure, NTC has recovered from its financial loss and set a record in the Public Sector, he said.

About the deployment of modern digital exchanges and transmission system, he said that NTC has deployed state of the art IP Based Next Generation Network (NGN) exchanges and Transmission system throughout the country to meet the growing Telecom/ICT requirements of government departments/ Public Sector entities including autonomous bodies/ organizations.

Viqar also signed Public Partnership with world leading IT companies such as microsoft, VMware, DELL, Schlumberger etc. Established country code Top level domain (ccTLD) dot Pakistan for urdu and local languages without the financial assistance from the federal government, established a state of the art cloud based Tier III ISO 27001 certified National Data Centre (NDC), establish DRC for NDC from the profit earned from NDC and set a unique example in Public Sector.

He further said NTC has deployed state of the art video conferencing cloud based system for providing safe and secure Video Conferencing facilities to PM Office, for conduct of Cabinet Division, ECC, CDWP and NCOC meetings.

Even Standby arrangements were made to ensure uninterrupted communications / ICT Services to the Federal Government round the clock.

He also commented that NTC has provided the Helpline services to various government departments for the facilitation of general public. The helpline services include Sehat Tahaffuz, Red Crescent, military and civil hospitals and Law Enforcement agencies, etc.

NTC NDC is also hosting PM Delivery Unit (PMDU), Pakistan Citizen's Portal, Kamyab Jawan, Ehsaas Portal and Ehsaas Roashan Portal, NCOC Resource Management System (RMS) and various COVID relation Websites and mobile Applications.

As a result of these record growth, now NTC is recognized as an efficient, disciplined and profitable organization in the Public and Private Telecom Sector.