NTDC Acquires Land For Installing 600 MW Solar Project In Kot Addu

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

NTDC acquires land for installing 600 MW solar project in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) acquired 2553 acres of land for establishing 600 Mega Watt solar power project in the Kot Addu district.

According to NTDC spokesperson, the 600 MW solar power project will be installed in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Kot Addu.

NTDC spokesperson stated that the project will help reduce dependence on expensive electricity and added that the land was also being acquired in Layyah and Jhang for two more similar projects.

A solar project of 1200 MW will be installed in Layyah and 600 MW in Jhang and these three projects will generate 2400 MW of solar energy.

APP/shn-sak

