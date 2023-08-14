(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) , State- run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

The main flag hoisting ceremony took place at the TSG Training Centre in New Kot Lakhpat, where the Chief Guest Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, who unfurled the National Flag in a solemn ceremony.

Uniformed contingent of the NTDC Security guards presented salutes to the national flag were as a mark of high respect and honor.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of working hard for the development and prosperity of our nation, recognizing the immense value of the country we call home.

Dr.

Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan expressed his pride in the dedicated efforts of every officer and staff member of NTDC who work day and night with the spirit of serving the nation.

The Managing Director urged all NTDC officers and employees to work with integrity, passion, and dedication for the national development and the betterment of the company.

As part of the celebrations, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, cut the Independence Day cake. In addition, students from the NTDC school and children of employees presented national songs and speeches, showcasing their patriotism and love for Pakistan. Special prayers were offered for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the nation.

The event was attended by Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), General Managers, Chief Engineers, and NTDC officers and staff, who actively participated in the celebrations.

APP-AHR.