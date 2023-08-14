Open Menu

NTDC Celebrates Pakistan's 76th I-Day With Traditional Zeal And Fervor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 07:27 PM

NTDC celebrates Pakistan's 76th I-Day with traditional zeal and fervor

State- run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) , State- run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

The main flag hoisting ceremony took place at the TSG Training Centre in New Kot Lakhpat, where the Chief Guest Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, who unfurled the National Flag in a solemn ceremony.

Uniformed contingent of the NTDC Security guards presented salutes to the national flag were as a mark of high respect and honor.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of working hard for the development and prosperity of our nation, recognizing the immense value of the country we call home.

Dr.

Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan expressed his pride in the dedicated efforts of every officer and staff member of NTDC who work day and night with the spirit of serving the nation.

The Managing Director urged all NTDC officers and employees to work with integrity, passion, and dedication for the national development and the betterment of the company.

As part of the celebrations, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, cut the Independence Day cake. In addition, students from the NTDC school and children of employees presented national songs and speeches, showcasing their patriotism and love for Pakistan. Special prayers were offered for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the nation.

The event was attended by Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), General Managers, Chief Engineers, and NTDC officers and staff, who actively participated in the celebrations.

APP-AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Independence Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq K ..

Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar

18 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independe ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independence Day

18 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Envoy felicitates Pakistan on 76th Indep ..

Ethiopian Envoy felicitates Pakistan on 76th Independence Day

22 minutes ago
 AIOU marks Pakistan's 76th Independence Day with g ..

AIOU marks Pakistan's 76th Independence Day with grand celebrations

22 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at Municipal Committee ..

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Municipal Committee Pirmahal

18 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi celebrated at FIC

Jashan-e-Azadi celebrated at FIC

18 minutes ago
HR Ministry, HelpAge Int'l partner to develop rule ..

HR Ministry, HelpAge Int'l partner to develop rules for ICT Senior Citizens Act

18 minutes ago
 76th Independence Day celebrated with pomp and sho ..

76th Independence Day celebrated with pomp and show in Hazara Division

18 minutes ago
 76th Independence Day celebrated in Lyari & Saddar ..

76th Independence Day celebrated in Lyari & Saddar Town

18 minutes ago
 DC distributes sweets among prisoners on Independe ..

DC distributes sweets among prisoners on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 Freedom is great blessing, its protection collecti ..

Freedom is great blessing, its protection collective task: DC Duki

15 minutes ago
 National banks’ financing for business, industri ..

National banks’ financing for business, industrial sectors totalled AED28.4 bi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan