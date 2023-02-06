UrduPoint.com

NTDC Completes Construction Work On Double-circuit Polan-Gwadar Transmission Line

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NTDC completes construction work on double-circuit Polan-Gwadar Transmission Line

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :In compliance with the directives of Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the construction work of the 29 km long, double-circuit transmission line from Polan to Gwadar.

Consequently, Pakistan's transmission system in the region will become capable to import an additional 100 MW from Iran, said a press release on Monday.

Testing of circuit-II of the said transmission line was completed yesterday, whereas testing of circuit-I will be carried out on Tuesday.

The evacuation of an additional 100 MW of power will be started through this transmission line in the next few days. This import of additional power from Iran will be beneficial for the people of Gwadar and Makran division in terms of power adequacy, and reduction in load shedding, and will increase the confidence of the key business players and investors to tap the opportunities provided by the Gwadar region for their potential businesses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Prime Minister Import Business Iran Company Gwadar Khurram Dastgir Khan From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

49 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

1 hour ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.