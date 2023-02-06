NTDC completes construction work on double-circuit Polan-Gwadar Transmission Line

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :In compliance with the directives of Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the construction work of the 29 km long, double-circuit transmission line from Polan to Gwadar.

Consequently, Pakistan's transmission system in the region will become capable to import an additional 100 MW from Iran, said a press release on Monday.

Testing of circuit-II of the said transmission line was completed yesterday, whereas testing of circuit-I will be carried out on Tuesday.

The evacuation of an additional 100 MW of power will be started through this transmission line in the next few days. This import of additional power from Iran will be beneficial for the people of Gwadar and Makran division in terms of power adequacy, and reduction in load shedding, and will increase the confidence of the key business players and investors to tap the opportunities provided by the Gwadar region for their potential businesses.