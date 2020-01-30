UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC To Carry Out Maintenance Work From Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:06 PM

NTDC to carry out maintenance work from Friday

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) will carry out the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on January 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) will carry out the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on January 31.

The partial load management would be observed from 9am to 5pm on 132 kV & 66 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of IESCO if deemed necessary, the NTDC spokesman said here on Thursday.

He said these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshahan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman. The industries like Best Way Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement and Dandot Cement Industries could also face loadshedding during the same hours.

The annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in uninterrupted power supply and facilitate to consumers of the respective areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Same Chakwal Gujar Khan Talagang Jand January From Best Dandot Cement Company Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

10 minutes ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

10 minutes ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

40 minutes ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.