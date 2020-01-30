NTDC to carry out maintenance work from Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) will carry out the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on January 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) will carry out the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on January 31.

The partial load management would be observed from 9am to 5pm on 132 kV & 66 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of IESCO if deemed necessary, the NTDC spokesman said here on Thursday.

He said these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshahan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman. The industries like Best Way Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement and Dandot Cement Industries could also face loadshedding during the same hours.

The annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in uninterrupted power supply and facilitate to consumers of the respective areas.