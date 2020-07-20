UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTRC Launches Traffic Count Program On National Highways

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

NTRC launches traffic count program on national highways

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) has launched Permanent Traffic Count Program on all National Highways and Motorways across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :National Transport Research Center (NTRC) has launched Permanent Traffic Count Program on all National Highways and Motorways across the country.

The recorded traffic counts would help in developing traffic factors used in planning, design and appraisal of the road projects, a senior official in NTRC told APP on Monday.

He said the camera based technology would be used for 24 hours and 365 days for real time vehicle count data acquisition and storage.

Phase-I and II of the program on 12 stations have already been operationalized for the last two months while phase III and IV have been procured and stations were being established, the official added.

He said a team under the Chief, NTRC visited M2 and M-4 along with team of appointed consultants M/s TASK to finalize location of the stations.

In response to a query, he said the data acquisition would start from August, 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Road Vehicle Traffic August 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announce ‘Beach Sports Week ..

5 minutes ago

Samsung Pakistan Has Launched the New Galaxy A31; ..

14 minutes ago

China 10 year treasury bond futures close higher M ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of Arts to conduct weekl ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Confirms 7 Nationals on Board Tank ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Aware of Ex-Wirecard COO Marsalek's Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.