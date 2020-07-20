NTRC launches traffic count program on national highways

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) has launched Permanent Traffic Count Program on all National Highways and Motorways across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :National Transport Research Center (NTRC) has launched Permanent Traffic Count Program on all National Highways and Motorways across the country.

The recorded traffic counts would help in developing traffic factors used in planning, design and appraisal of the road projects, a senior official in NTRC told APP on Monday.

He said the camera based technology would be used for 24 hours and 365 days for real time vehicle count data acquisition and storage.

Phase-I and II of the program on 12 stations have already been operationalized for the last two months while phase III and IV have been procured and stations were being established, the official added.

He said a team under the Chief, NTRC visited M2 and M-4 along with team of appointed consultants M/s TASK to finalize location of the stations.

In response to a query, he said the data acquisition would start from August, 2020.