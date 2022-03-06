UrduPoint.com

NUMS' Scientist Makes Breakthrough By Developing Much Cheaper Source Of Omega-3, Through Biotechnology

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NUMS' scientist makes breakthrough by developing much cheaper source of Omega-3, through biotechnology

RAWALPINDI, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) scientist Dr Waseem Safdar has made a breakthrough by developing a cheaper alternative of Omeg-3 fatty acids in "microalgae" which being a vital health supplement, will become affordable for the masses following its commercial production in near future.

In context of the present COVID-19 Pandemic, omega-3 supplements from microalgae may be used as supplement due to its anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory properties, said Dr. Safdar, who is working on a three-year project funded by the Higher education Commission and holds a PhD in Food Biotechnology, Chinese Jiangnan University, Wuxi, Jiangsu.

His methodology for the production of Omega-3 fatty acids has no post-harvest treatment, sea contamination or unpleasant flavor and has high oxidative stability. According to Dr. Safdar, microalgae can be used for producing two types of oil ; one can be used for producing medicines by the pharmaceutical industry while the other (saturated fatty acids) for bio fuel production.

Dr. Safdar said that in view of depleting water resources across the globe, scientists around the world have turned their attention to microalgae as this is a useful resource to decontaminate waste-water into fresh water. Besides this, there are 25 to 30 per cent omega 3 fatty acids in 100 grams of microalgae which can be grown in fresh as well as sea water.

The NUMS scientist is specifically working to enhance production of omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) and develop omega-3 supplementsrich in Eicosapentaenoic Aacid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) at low cost as these are among the most nutritionally important food constituents. Omega-3 PUFA are considered important for good health and are known as essential fatty acids as human body does not have enzymes to synthesize them.

Commercially available fish oil supplements provide significant health benefits for treating arrhythmia, high blood pressure, stroke and other cardiac diseases. Since supplements high cost, typical undesirable fish smell and flavor, susceptibility to oxidative degradation and sea contamination reduces its acceptability, other alternative sources like plants, fungi and microalgae, can be highly popular.

This NUMS research project also falls in priority areas of national interest for "Nutrition and Human Capital" as in Pakistan health has a vital role in socioeconomic progress as food and its supplements need to be given special attention to combat diet related chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and inflammatory disorders, he added.

/tmg

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water China Oil Wuxi Progress May HEC National University From Industry Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

6 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

14 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

15 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

15 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>