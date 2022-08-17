France-based researcher and biographer of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Prof Dr Perri Allen Bud, visited Lyallpur museum, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :France-based researcher and biographer of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Prof Dr Perri Allen Bud, visited Lyallpur museum, here on Wednesday.

Director Museum Mian Attique Ahmed welcomed Dr Perri and took him to different galleries in the museum.

Dr Perry appreciated the arrangement of regional history in the museum, especially Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan corner.

He said that singing art affects human life and it also helped establish a society, adding that Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali's role was great in this regard.

He paid tribute to a world renowned singer and said that he was a great man and his voice would be heard after centuries old. He said that it would be fair if the Lyallpur museum was compared with a large French museum.

Later, he was presented with a museum shield.