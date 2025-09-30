Nutritionist raises concern over excessive 'Artificial Sweetener' intake by health-conscious individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A medical expert on Tuesday warned that the rising use of artificial sweeteners by health-conscious people could be harmful in large amounts, noting that the tongue’s many taste buds and their receptors for various flavors may be affected by frequent consumption.

Talking to a Private news channel, Nutritionist Dr. Zubala Yasir Lutfi expressed serious concern over the increasing trend of artificial sweetener use among health-conscious individuals.

She warned that many people assume these sweeteners are a completely safe substitute for sugar and tend to consume them in excessive amounts, often without understanding the potential health implications.

Dr. Lutfi emphasized that while artificial sweeteners may help reduce calorie intake, their overuse can lead to long-term issues.

“Just because something is marketed as ‘sugar-free’ doesn’t make it harmless,” she stated.

“The body’s natural mechanisms, including how we perceive taste, can be disrupted by regular over-consumption of these substitutes.

”

The tongue is covered with thousands of taste buds, each containing receptors responsible for detecting different flavors.

According to Dr. Lutfi, continuous and excessive exposure to artificial sweeteners can dull the sensitivity of these receptors, potentially altering taste preferences and increasing cravings for intensely sweet foods, ironically leading to poor dietary choices.

She urged the public to be more informed and cautious.

“Moderation is key,” Dr. Lutfi advised, adding that, instead of relying solely on artificial sweeteners, individuals should focus on a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, and vegetables.

Public awareness is urgently needed to prevent potential harm from what seems like a healthy habit but can become a silent risk if misused.”