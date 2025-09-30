Traffic Diversion Plan Was Reviewed In Gujrat.
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor ul Ain Qureshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting at GTS Chowk to review traffic diversion arrangements.
According to district administration sources,DSP Traffic Zahid Janjua,CEO of the Municipal Corporation Khaliqdad Gara and representatives of Anjuman Tajran Railway Road Gujrat attended the meeting.
The participants discussed barriers installed at GTS Chowk and decided that these would be removed after completion of Rehman Shaheed road construction to ensure smooth travel for citizens.
The highway department was also directed to install cat eyes in front of the old GT Road Area Gate to prevent accidents.
