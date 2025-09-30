Quick response campaign launched against vector-borne diseases

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A three-day quick response campaign against vector-borne diseases was launched on Tuesday at the Afghan Refugee Camp, Taimer and surrounding areas in line with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir and under the leadership of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi.

The initiative, supported by multiple line departments, aimed to curb Malaria, Dengue, and Leishmaniasis through prevention, treatment, and awareness activities.

Dr Afridi formally inaugurated the campaign, highlighting the serious public health risks posed by vector-borne diseases and emphasizing the need for coordinated interdepartmental action to reduce their impact.

The campaign combined medical services, community mobilization, and surveillance operations to achieve its objectives.

Awareness sessions were held in schools, madrasas, and community centers by students of the Dir College of Nursing, who focused on prevention methods, personal hygiene, and environmental cleanliness.

Civil Defense and TMA staff contributed by clearing solid waste, cleaning drains, and managing larval sources. Religious leaders and community elders were also engaged to reinforce public health messages through local platforms.

Comprehensive medical services were provided with the support of Indus Hospital and the District Health Department.

Screening and treatment were carried out at AR BHU, Camp 2, and Sawoji Mohallah, where a total of 464 patients were examined.

Among them, 137 cases tested positive for Malaria and were treated on-site with free antimalarial medicines, while diagnostic kits were supplied by Indus Hospital.

Students of the Dir College of Nursing, both male and female, assisted under the supervision of trained professionals.

Surveillance teams conducted extensive inspections to identify and eliminate breeding sites.

Female nursing students visited 155 households, examining over one thousand water containers, of which 17 were found positive for Dengue larvae and destroyed immediately.

Outdoor surveillance teams inspected 140 potential breeding sites, identifying three positive areas that were treated with chemical control methods.

The entire surveillance exercise was technically supervised by District Medical Entomologist Abdul Waris and his team.

Concluding the campaign, Dr. Afridi commended the contributions of all participating departments, including Public Health Coordinator Dr. Noor Hameed, Malaria Coordinator Ibrash Pasha, Indus Hospital, Dir College of Nursing, Civil Defense, TMA, and the District Administration.

He stressed the importance of sustained multisectoral collaboration to prevent future outbreaks.

The campaign was declared a successful model for rapid health response, reaffirming the District Health Office’s commitment to protecting vulnerable communities from vector-borne threats.

