Malik Mukhtar Bharath Calls For Unity Against Misinformation On HPV Vaccine To Save Women’s Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister of State Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Tuesday made a powerful appeal to civil society, religious leaders, teachers, students and social media influencers to join forces in eradicating the dangerous propaganda surrounding the HPV vaccine, reaffirming that it is safe, lifesaving and accessible to every eligible girl.

In an exclusive video message to a private news channel, Minister of State Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath strongly emphasized the safety and importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

He highlighted that the vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and has been available globally for over a decade without causing any harm.

The minister condemned the spread of negative propaganda on social media, calling it baseless and

misleading.

Minister urged the public to reject these false claims and instead trust the scientific evidence supporting the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

He further appealed to civil society, religious leaders, educators, students and social media influencers to actively work together to dispel myths and misinformation.

The HPV vaccine remains a critical tool in protecting the health of eligible girls and preventing life-threatening diseases.

He stated that cervical cancer ranks as the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan, with a mortality rate where two out of every three diagnosed women do not survive.

He emphasized that the HPV vaccine is highly effective and scientifically proven, preventing more deaths per vaccinated individual than any other immunization.

He urged everyone to protect the future of our daughters and sisters.

