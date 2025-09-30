Two Afghans Deported For Attempting To Enter Pakistan On Fake Documents At Torkham
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials foiled an attempt by two Afghan nationals, including a woman, to enter Pakistan on fake and illegal documents at the Torkham border.
Both individuals were subsequently deported back to Afghanistan.
According to an FIA spokesperson, the passengers were identified as Abdul Mateen and Bibi Asma.
Abdul Mateen attempted to cross into Pakistan using the passport of another individual, Ziar Mal Siddiq, while Bibi Asma also tried to enter the country on a look-alike passport.
The FIA confirmed that both travelers belonged to Afghanistan and were immediately deported after verification.
The agency reiterated its resolve to continue strict action against all attempts of illegal entry through Pakistan’s borders.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa
Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October
Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quick response campaign launched against vector-borne diseases7 minutes ago
-
Two Afghans deported for attempting to enter Pakistan on fake documents at Torkham7 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist raises concern over excessive 'Artificial Sweetener' intake by health-conscious individ ..7 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces 'Orientation Session' Fall 202517 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed in firing incident17 minutes ago
-
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks22 minutes ago
-
DDEO reviews schools in Kharian37 minutes ago
-
Five dacoits shot dead during encounter with CCD57 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 135,900 cusecs water57 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 13,000 liters of adulterated milk,600 packets gutka seized57 minutes ago
-
Sibling killed, parents injured in road collision2 hours ago
-
ICT admin seals 7 sheesha cafes, arrests 6 in crackdown2 hours ago