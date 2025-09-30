Two Afghans deported for attempting to enter Pakistan on fake documents at Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials foiled an attempt by two Afghan nationals, including a woman, to enter Pakistan on fake and illegal documents at the Torkham border.

Both individuals were subsequently deported back to Afghanistan.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the passengers were identified as Abdul Mateen and Bibi Asma.

Abdul Mateen attempted to cross into Pakistan using the passport of another individual, Ziar Mal Siddiq, while Bibi Asma also tried to enter the country on a look-alike passport.

The FIA confirmed that both travelers belonged to Afghanistan and were immediately deported after verification.

The agency reiterated its resolve to continue strict action against all attempts of illegal entry through Pakistan’s borders.

APP/adi