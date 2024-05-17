Official Of Heath Dept Arrested For Taking Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested an official
of the health department after talking a bribe of 120,000 rupees
on Friday.
Naseem Akhtar of Duliwali, Bhakker, in her application to the regional director ACE
said Muhammad Iqbal, Naib Qasid, took Rs 120,000 for her restoration.
A raiding team under the supervision of Ameer Abdullah, circle officer Bhakker,
raided and arrested the accused after recovering the amount.
