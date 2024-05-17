Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested an official

of the health department after talking a bribe of 120,000 rupees

on Friday.

Naseem Akhtar of Duliwali, Bhakker, in her application to the regional director ACE

said Muhammad Iqbal, Naib Qasid, took Rs 120,000 for her restoration.

A raiding team under the supervision of Ameer Abdullah, circle officer Bhakker,

raided and arrested the accused after recovering the amount.