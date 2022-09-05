UrduPoint.com

OGRA Asks Provincial Authorities To Ensure LPG Availability At Notified Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 06:35 PM

OGRA asks provincial authorities to ensure LPG availability at notified price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday asked the provincial and district authorities to ensure availability of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the prescribed rate across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday asked the provincial and district authorities to ensure availability of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the prescribed rate across the country.

"The current notified LPG producer price is Rs 2,013 per 11.8 kg cylinder and for the consumer, it is Rs 2,496," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a news statement.

He said the district authorities had been advised to initiate action against the profiteers under the LPG Production and Distribution Rules 2001, Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961 and other applicable laws in the best interest of the general public.

He said the management of LPG plants and distributors had also been directed to clearly display the LPG selling price on gate/passes and receipts for the convenience of the general public.

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price Gas Best

Recent Stories

BISP disburses over Rs. 19 billion among 793,701 f ..

BISP disburses over Rs. 19 billion among 793,701 flood hit families

2 minutes ago
 Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

3 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

3 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

4 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.