OGRA asks provincial authorities to ensure LPG availability at notified price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday asked the provincial and district authorities to ensure availability of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the prescribed rate across the country.

"The current notified LPG producer price is Rs 2,013 per 11.8 kg cylinder and for the consumer, it is Rs 2,496," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a news statement.

He said the district authorities had been advised to initiate action against the profiteers under the LPG Production and Distribution Rules 2001, Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961 and other applicable laws in the best interest of the general public.

He said the management of LPG plants and distributors had also been directed to clearly display the LPG selling price on gate/passes and receipts for the convenience of the general public.