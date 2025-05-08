Open Menu

PM Thanks Erdogan For Solidarity, Support At "critical Time"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM

PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at "critical time"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for showing solidarity and support with Pakistan at this "critical time" following the Indian missile strikes in Pakistan.

The prime minister, who received a telephone call from President Erdogan on Wednesday, appreciated the prayers of the Turkish people for the martyrs of Wednesday's heinous missile strikes carried out by India.

In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that during the discussion, he had briefed President Erdogan on the valiant efforts of Pakistan's armed forces, who repulsed the enemy with their bravery and professional superiority.

"We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia," he remarked.

The Turkish president had condoled the loss of lives of Pakistani citizens caused by Indian missile strikes and assured that Turkiye was ready to play its role as a committed friend of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Turkiye's solidarity with the people of Pakistan, Erdogan said that Turkiye supported de-escalation of the situation and that the Turkish nation was praying for the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

1 hour ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

10 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

10 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

10 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

10 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

10 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

11 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

11 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

11 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan