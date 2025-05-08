PM Thanks Erdogan For Solidarity, Support At "critical Time"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for showing solidarity and support with Pakistan at this "critical time" following the Indian missile strikes in Pakistan.
The prime minister, who received a telephone call from President Erdogan on Wednesday, appreciated the prayers of the Turkish people for the martyrs of Wednesday's heinous missile strikes carried out by India.
In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that during the discussion, he had briefed President Erdogan on the valiant efforts of Pakistan's armed forces, who repulsed the enemy with their bravery and professional superiority.
"We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia," he remarked.
The Turkish president had condoled the loss of lives of Pakistani citizens caused by Indian missile strikes and assured that Turkiye was ready to play its role as a committed friend of Pakistan.
Reaffirming Turkiye's solidarity with the people of Pakistan, Erdogan said that Turkiye supported de-escalation of the situation and that the Turkish nation was praying for the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at "critical time"6 minutes ago
-
Religious Minister pledges seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 202536 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry sets up 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information8 hours ago
-
We are proud of Pak Army in every situation, Saba Sadiq9 hours ago
-
AK foundation rally shows overwhelming support for Pakistan Armed Forces10 hours ago
-
MNA Rasool Bux Chandio lauds Pakistan armed forces, PAF on aerial victory against India10 hours ago
-
Riphah Healthcare Services stands united with armed forces of Pakistan10 hours ago
-
India’s grave mistake of aggression to entail consequences: PM10 hours ago
-
India supports defunct organizations to spread terrorism: Asif10 hours ago
-
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi10 hours ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army10 hours ago
-
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq10 hours ago