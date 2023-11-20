Open Menu

OIC Strongly Condemns The Successive Massacres Committed By The Israeli Occupation Against The Palestinian People

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 01:26 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns the Successive Massacres Committed by the Israeli Occupation against the Palestinian People

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the series of mass massacres and successive crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, the latest of which was the heinous massacre in the UNRWA-affiliated Tal al-Zaatar and al-Fakhoura schools in the northern Gaza Strip, which left hundreds of martyrs and wounded, most of whom were displaced children and women

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the series of mass massacres and successive crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, the latest of which was the heinous massacre in the UNRWA-affiliated Tal al-Zaatar and al-Fakhoura schools in the northern Gaza Strip, which left hundreds of martyrs and wounded, most of whom were displaced children and women. The OIC also condemns the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the forcible evacuation of the citizens, the sick, the wounded, and the medical staff, and its conversion into a closed military barracks. It considers this a continuation of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation army against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The OIC also condemns Israeli warplanes’ targeting of a residential building in Balata Camp, east of the city of Nablus, which led to the death of five martyrs and a number of other wounded Palestinians.

It considered this an extension of the daily crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. The OIC warned of the dangerous escalation of attacks and organized terrorism carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and extremist settler groups, which led to the killing of more than two hundred Palestinian citizens throughout the West Bank since 7th October.

The OIC renews its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities regarding the necessity of an immediate and comprehensive halt to this brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

