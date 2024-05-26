Open Menu

Oil, Gas Conference Pakistan-2024 Set For May 29

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Oil and Gas Conference Pakistan (OGCP-2024), aimed at showcasing Pakistan's potential in the energy sector, focusing on advancements in domestic production, exploration, and sustainable practices, is set to take place here on May 29.

The event, organized by Energy Update in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), promises to be a landmark gathering for Pakistan's energy sector, according to M. Naeem Qureshi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, here on Sunday.

Keynote speakers, panelists, and distinguished guests at OGCEP-2024 would include Masroor Khan, Chairman of OGRA; Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Chairman; Adil Khattak, MD-ARL; Shahzad Safdar, OGDCL; Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Prime Minister; Barrister Sarah Kazmi, Partner at Energy Resource Management; Sarmad Hassan Shareef, PEPL; Razi Uddin Razi; Dr. Saeed Jadoon; Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division); Bilal Jabbar, CEO of Noor LPG/LPG Marketing Association.

 

The chief guests will be Dr. Musaddiq Malik, Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division), and Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

Qureshi said that the conference would explore strategies for enhancing energy security, reducing import reliance, and promoting local energy resources.

The event would feature a diverse range of sessions covering key themes such as exploration and production strategies, renewable energy integration, regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and investment opportunities, he added. 

He encouraged industry stakeholders, investors, government officials, and energy enthusiasts to participate actively in OGCEP-2024. 

Registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates can be found on the official OGCEP-2024 website or by contacting Energy Update at www.energyupdate.com.pk.

