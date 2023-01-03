Oil Tankers Owners brief Commissioner about issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon was briefed on Tuesday by the 15-member delegation of All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) about the issues of Oil Tankers Owners in a high level meeting at the Commissioner office here.

Chairman APOTOA Gulfraz Khan led the delegation of the Association.

The participants of the meeting decided that a high-level meeting of representatives of the Association with the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the DIG Traffic, KMC and DMC officials will be convened this month at the Commissioner Office to discuss the issues of the Oil Tankers Owners.

On the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon was presented traditional gift of Sindhi Topi and Ajarak by the delegation members.