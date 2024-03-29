Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over an old enmity here on Friday.

According to the First investigation report (FIR), Nazar Muhammad was at his home

when Hansain Faisal and Muhammad Imran with three other accomplices entered

the house and shot him dead on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

