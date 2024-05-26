Old Man Found Dead In Well
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) An old man died after falling into a 'well' at Chak No 471-EB in Burewala.
According to Rescue 1122, an old man named Muhammad Akram Awan went missing when he was visiting an agriculture field.
Following his absence for a long time, the heir started to search for him. However, the old man was found in dead condition at a well.
Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body.
The police concerned are investigating the incident.
