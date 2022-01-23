Omar Saeed Malik takes charge as CPO Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Omar Saeed Malik took charge of his office as City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi here, informed police spokesman.

An active police squad presented Guard of Honour to the CPO.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

All resources will be utilized to eliminate crime from society.

Leniency would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.