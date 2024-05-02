Open Menu

Ombudsman Office Redresses 35,202 Complaints In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ombudsman office redresses 35,202 complaints in 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Ombudsman Punjab office redressed 35,202 complaints during the

year 2023, providing relief of worth Rs 22.504 billion to complainants and

the government with regard to retrieving state land, thus showing 100 percent

redressal rate.

This was revealed by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

in a ceremony held at his office here on Thursday. He presented a comparative

review of the annual report and presented data related to the performance of his

department, especially in resolving complaints related to the public sector departments.

The Ombudsman Punjab said that in 2023, as many as 7212 complaints were received

against police, 5980 local government, 5678 revenue, 2531 Primary and secondary

healthcare, 1961 school education and 1563 complaints against district administration.

On the orders of Ombudsman Office, 119 civilians had also been provided jobs in government

departments under Rule 17A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions

of Employment) Rules, 1974 in the year 2023.

The Ombudsman Punjab said that as a result of public awareness campaign during his

tenure, complaints had been increased which were being redressed within 45 to 60 days.

