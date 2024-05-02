Ombudsman Office Redresses 35,202 Complaints In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Ombudsman Punjab office redressed 35,202 complaints during the
year 2023, providing relief of worth Rs 22.504 billion to complainants and
the government with regard to retrieving state land, thus showing 100 percent
redressal rate.
This was revealed by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan
in a ceremony held at his office here on Thursday. He presented a comparative
review of the annual report and presented data related to the performance of his
department, especially in resolving complaints related to the public sector departments.
The Ombudsman Punjab said that in 2023, as many as 7212 complaints were received
against police, 5980 local government, 5678 revenue, 2531 Primary and secondary
healthcare, 1961 school education and 1563 complaints against district administration.
On the orders of Ombudsman Office, 119 civilians had also been provided jobs in government
departments under Rule 17A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions
of Employment) Rules, 1974 in the year 2023.
The Ombudsman Punjab said that as a result of public awareness campaign during his
tenure, complaints had been increased which were being redressed within 45 to 60 days.
Recent Stories
Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 11,190 people in April2 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize ‘Sham-e-Musiki’ on May 92 minutes ago
-
Students asked to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents2 minutes ago
-
Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Man suffers severe burns as solar panel battery explodes12 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea seeking Bushra Bibi's shifting to Adiala Jail12 minutes ago
-
Tank admin checks weight, price of bread at market12 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be opened for traffic on August 1422 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice22 minutes ago
-
Two-day int’l conference on innovation, computing technologies held at UET22 minutes ago
-
Girls Cadet College Turbat hosts first Passing-Out Parade22 minutes ago
-
HF arranged Attock Khurd tour for thalassemia patients32 minutes ago