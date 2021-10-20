UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Offices Providing In Time Justice To Applicants: KP Law Minister

Provincial Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan Wednesday said that provision of in time and inexpensive justice to the people was the basic necessity of a society and whenever the justice was delayed a chaos like situation arose in societies

He said the institution of Federal Ombudsman in Pakistan was providing free of cost and in time justice to the general public adding the applicant has to spend not even a single penny to get justice while sitting at home.

The aim behind establishment of such institutions was to address grievances of the general public against public sector institutions at federal and provincial levels and provision of justice to the people free of charge, he said and added that one can also call it the 'the court for the poor'.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review amendments in Provincial Ombudsman Act 2010 and 2013.

Director General Provincial Ombudsman, Kaneez Sughra and officers concerned were present on the occasion.

DG Provincial Ombudsman Kaneez Sughra briefed the meeting in detail about amendments in Provincial Ombudsman Act 2010 and 2013.

Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan said that we had to make provision of low cost and easy justice as part of our manifesto and all the pending procedure in this regard has to be finalized within stipulated time frame so that the deserving people could get justice and their right well in time.

He said issues being faced by the Provincial Ombudsman Office would be resolved on a war-footing basis. He issued directives to the officers to further improve performance of the department and adopt a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

