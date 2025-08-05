Ombudsman’s Regional Office Conducts Hearing Of 111 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:44 PM
Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur has conducted hearing of 111 cases and issued directions to the departments concerned
According to an official press release issued here, Chaudhry Khalid Nazir, the Associated Advisor at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman conducted hearing of applications filed against several federal departments including NADRA ,WAPDA, Sui Gas Company, Postal Life, Agriculture Bank, Passport Office and others.
He directed the officials of the departments concerned to ensure provision of relief to the applicants. Meanwhile, the officials of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman said that applicants could approach the Federal Ombudsman Office by sending their applications through post or e-mail to the Regional Office.
