(@Abdulla99267510)

Series, fifth bilateral T20I engagement between two nations, will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club with second and third matches taking place on 8 and 10 August, respectively

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Pakistan Women’s cricket team is set to begin a busy year in international cricket, which also involves two white-ball World Cups, on Wednesday, 6 August with the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.

The series, fifth bilateral T20I engagement between two nations, will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club with the second and third matches taking place on 8 and 10 August, respectively. The first ball is each of the three matches is expected to be bowled at 4pm local time.

Both the teams have won two bilateral T20I series each since first taking on each other in a one-off T20I in Dublin in May 2009. In total Pakistan have won 15 out of the 19 T20Is against Ireland.

In the last T20I meeting between the two teams Muneeba Ali created history becoming the first Pakistan Women’s batter to register a T20I century in an ICC T20 World Cup 2023 fixture at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Pakistan reaped a 70-run win.

Pakistan’s squad arrived in Dublin on 3 August after attending a 17-day skills camp and five-day pre-tour camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

20-year-old batter Eyman Fatima is the only uncapped player in the squad, while Sadaf Shamas, who teared her left quadriceps muscle, was replaced by Shawaal Zulfiqar. Among other players, World no.1 ranked T20I bowler Sadia Iqbal will be looking to stabilise her position on the top with impressive performances.

Ireland are coming into the series on the back of series sweeps in the three-match T20I series and two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe Women at home in July.

Pakistan captain, Fatima Sana in her pre-departure statement said:

“Our morale is high before the beginning of a busy season. All the players have put in a lot of hard work to improve their skills in the Karachi camp and everyone is looking forward to give their best in the T20I series.

“We want to keep our unbeaten streak intact from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in April by winning this series as well.”

Pakistan squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel:

Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (assistant coach fielding), Waleed Ahmed (analyst) and Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist)

Ireland T20I squad

Gaby Lewis (captain), Orla Prendergast (vice-captain), Amy Hunter (wicket-keeper), Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter Reilly, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little and Rebecca Stokell

Series schedule: (All matches to begin at 4pm local time; 8pm Pakistan time)

6 Aug – First T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

8 Aug – Second T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

10 Aug – Third T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin