South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur Marks Kashmir Siege Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day, a rally was organized by the South Punjab Secretariat under the leadership of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.
The event saw active participation from Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada, section officers, and staff members.
Addressing the rally, Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasized that August 5, 2019, will forever be remembered in the history of occupied Kashmir as a dark chapter marked by oppression and tyranny. He condemned India’s unilateral and illegal actions, which, through violence and suppression, threaten the identity, rights, and freedom of the Kashmiri people. Rabbani reiterated that the fundamental right to self-determination cannot be denied through force or coercion.
He paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, stating that their unwavering struggle for freedom continues with great courage and resolve. Rabbani reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kashmir’s cause, asserting that the dawn of Kashmir’s independence is near. He expressed confidence that one day, Kashmiris will be able to determine their own destiny freely and without fear.
Rabbani affirmed that Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, moral, and political backing to the Kashmiri struggle on every front. He stated that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters, vowing to advocate their cause robustly on all international platforms.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJP reiterates Bench-Bar conformity, highlights landmark Judicial Reforms in meeting with Sindh High ..1 minute ago
-
Punjab’s cities drape in green ahead of 79th Independence Day: CM2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris of IIOJ&K will win their rights one day, says former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed2 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur marks Kashmir Siege Day2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways to serve as gateway to South, Central Asia: Hanif Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
Planning of new Judicial infrastructure development in Karachi reviewed12 minutes ago
-
CDA increases employees' Hajj quota to 7612 minutes ago
-
ZTE to equip Pakistani youth with digital skills: Ahsan Iqbal22 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed at University of Turbat22 minutes ago
-
Sports Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day31 minutes ago
-
PSCA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris32 minutes ago