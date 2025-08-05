South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur marks Kashmir Siege Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day, a rally was organized by the South Punjab Secretariat under the leadership of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

The event saw active participation from Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada, section officers, and staff members.

Addressing the rally, Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasized that August 5, 2019, will forever be remembered in the history of occupied Kashmir as a dark chapter marked by oppression and tyranny. He condemned India’s unilateral and illegal actions, which, through violence and suppression, threaten the identity, rights, and freedom of the Kashmiri people. Rabbani reiterated that the fundamental right to self-determination cannot be denied through force or coercion.

He paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, stating that their unwavering struggle for freedom continues with great courage and resolve. Rabbani reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kashmir’s cause, asserting that the dawn of Kashmir’s independence is near. He expressed confidence that one day, Kashmiris will be able to determine their own destiny freely and without fear.

Rabbani affirmed that Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, moral, and political backing to the Kashmiri struggle on every front. He stated that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters, vowing to advocate their cause robustly on all international platforms.