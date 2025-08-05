ECC Okays EV Subsidy, Clears TSG For Remittance Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 07:44 PM
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Tuesday approved implementation of Electric Vehicle subsidy scheme to promote the adoption of electric bikes and rickshaws/loaders
According to press release issued by finance ministry, the summary for the scheme was moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production adding that a budgetary provision of Rs 9 billion had already been made for FY 2025-26 to finance this initiative.
The ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb virtually while among others, it was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik; Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain along with senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, and departments.
The EV scheme also includes the provision of free electric bikes to top-performing students of government colleges. As per the approved plan, 116,000 electric bikes and 3,170 electric rickshaws/loaders will be introduced in two phases. In the initial phase, expected to be launched by the Prime Minister shortly, 40,000 electric bikes and 1,000 electric rickshaws/loaders will be rolled out.
The ECC also reviewed and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 30 billion, requested by the Finance Division, to settle outstanding claims from the previous fiscal year amounting to Rs 58.26 billion under the Telegraphic Transfer Charges Incentive Scheme.
The Committee directed the Finance Division to coordinate with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to work out the payment modalities for the grant.
It also instructed the Finance Division to complete a detailed assessment, including analysis of pros and cons, financial modalities, and opportunity cost of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, in collaboration with the SBP, and present its final recommendations incorporating stakeholder feedback by mid-September, following a thorough analysis due by the end of August.
Additionally, the ECC approved in principle a bailout grant of Rs 2 billion for Quaid-i-Azam University, contingent upon the preparation and presentation of a comprehensive financial self-sustainability plan.
The university, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, is required to submit a clear roadmap outlining the strategy to achieve long-term financial stability and reduce dependency on future bailout packages.
