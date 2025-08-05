Open Menu

ECC Okays EV Subsidy, Clears TSG For Remittance Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 07:44 PM

ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Tuesday approved implementation of Electric Vehicle subsidy scheme to promote the adoption of electric bikes and rickshaws/loaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Tuesday approved implementation of Electric Vehicle subsidy scheme to promote the adoption of electric bikes and rickshaws/loaders.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the summary for the scheme was moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production adding that a budgetary provision of Rs 9 billion had already been made for FY 2025-26 to finance this initiative.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb virtually while among others, it was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik; Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain along with senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, and departments.

The EV scheme also includes the provision of free electric bikes to top-performing students of government colleges. As per the approved plan, 116,000 electric bikes and 3,170 electric rickshaws/loaders will be introduced in two phases. In the initial phase, expected to be launched by the Prime Minister shortly, 40,000 electric bikes and 1,000 electric rickshaws/loaders will be rolled out.

The ECC also reviewed and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 30 billion, requested by the Finance Division, to settle outstanding claims from the previous fiscal year amounting to Rs 58.26 billion under the Telegraphic Transfer Charges Incentive Scheme.

The Committee directed the Finance Division to coordinate with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to work out the payment modalities for the grant.

It also instructed the Finance Division to complete a detailed assessment, including analysis of pros and cons, financial modalities, and opportunity cost of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, in collaboration with the SBP, and present its final recommendations incorporating stakeholder feedback by mid-September, following a thorough analysis due by the end of August.

Additionally, the ECC approved in principle a bailout grant of Rs 2 billion for Quaid-i-Azam University, contingent upon the preparation and presentation of a comprehensive financial self-sustainability plan.

The university, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, is required to submit a clear roadmap outlining the strategy to achieve long-term financial stability and reduce dependency on future bailout packages.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalist ..

Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and init ..

1 minute ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomo ..

Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance sc ..

ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme

1 minute ago
 Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of ..

Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of 111 cases

1 minute ago
 ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

1 hour ago
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

3 hours ago
 Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business