Pakistan Railways to serve as gateway to South, Central Asia: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comprehensive efforts are underway to fully digitalise Pakistan Railways.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the AD Ports office here, the minister highlighted major reforms and innovations introduced in the rail sector, including digitization, outsourcing of key services and a renewed vision for regional connectivity.

Abbasi underscored that the reform agenda is rooted in the Prime Minister’s broader vision of modernization and public service delivery, and the progress made so far will become even more evident in the coming weeks and months. A key focus, he said, is transforming Pakistan Railways into a gateway connecting South and Central Asia.

Referring to a landmark agreement recently signed with Afghanistan, the minister revealed plans for a strategic railway corridor stretching from Kohat to Mazar-e-Sharif. He emphasized that this initiative is of vital importance for landlocked Central Asian countries that lack direct access to seaports. By offering a new trade route through Pakistan, the corridor has the potential to become a game changer for the entire region.

Abbasi disclosed that the $10 billion project is already moving forward, with feasibility studies expected to be completed by December 31. Of the required investment, $5 billion has already been allocated—$5 billion of which has been earmarked by Pakistan to kickstart development.

The railway minister also shared plans to outsource freight and passenger terminals to private investors and called upon business leaders, particularly from the UAE and overseas Pakistanis, to invest in high-potential projects such as the Royal Palm development in Lahore.

Among the infrastructure upgrades underway, Abbasi noted that Pakistan Railways is actively working on key tracks like ML-1, ML-2, and ML-3, with special attention on the Karachi–Rohri and Lahore–Rawalpindi routes. He announced that the Lahore–Rawalpindi section will soon enable travel between the two cities in just 2.5 hours—a milestone in Pakistan’s rail transport modernization.

About brotherly relations with the UAE, the minister praised the long-standing brotherly ties between the two nations. He noted that recent geopolitical developments, particularly Pakistan’s diplomatic and military resilience, have elevated the country’s stature not just in the Gulf but across the wider Muslim world.

Abbasi said that Pakistan’s recent success is a victory not only for the nation but for all Muslim countries who have stood in solidarity with its cause.

Concluding his remarks, Minister Abbasi extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan, the leadership and the armed forces for a “historic and dignified victory” that has strengthened Pakistan’s global standing and inspired pride among overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mohammad Junaid Anwar, also addressed the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi also attended the ceremony.

In the end, the federal ministers were presented with souvenirs by the management of AD Ports Group.