Trump Signals Tougher Trade Action Against India, Issues 24-hour Deadline
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:46 PM
US president says they have already imposed a 25% tariff on India, but they will significantly increase it, with announcement expected within next 24 hours
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again hinted at taking stringent trade measures against India, giving a 24-hour window before the expected announcement.
In a special interview with US broadcaster CNBC, President Trump said, “We have already imposed a 25% tariff on India, but we will significantly increase it, with the announcement expected within the next 24 hours.”
The president also warned that the prices of medicines imported into the United States could rise by 150% to 250% within a year.
The anticipated imposition of additional tariffs over the next 24 hours could severely impact India’s export industries, particularly sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and auto parts.
The experts believe this could be a political pressure tactic aimed at pushing India to limit its purchase of oil from Russia. However, New Delhi has already stated that it will continue to make independent decisions based on national interests.
The global markets, investors and trade circles in both countries are closely watching the situation as it unfolds.
It may be mentioned here that just a day earlier, President Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that India was not only buying oil from Russia but also selling it to other countries at higher profits.
Criticising India and Russia’s role in BRICS, he further alleged that by purchasing oil from Russia, India was effectively aiding Moscow in the Ukraine war.
Recent Stories
Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline
Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and init ..
Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow
ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme
Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of 111 cases
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri people's just cause to ultimately triumph: Chinese scholar4 hours ago
-
East China Shengsi’s holistic tourism awakens stellar synergy of its islands4 hours ago
-
Envoy urges role of EU, HR bodies to end Indian systemic abuses in IIOJK5 hours ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed Across Gilgit-Baltistan with Full Zeal5 hours ago
-
Indian MLA mugged in Delhi’s high-security diplomatic enclave6 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights CPEC Phase II, space cooperation with China6 hours ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir6 hours ago
-
Int'l supply chain service station to open in September, enhancing China-Pakistan trade6 hours ago
-
Hundreds of ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump to help end Gaza war; UN backs call19 hours ago
-
Pakistan's chemical exports to China surge by 201% in H1 202523 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China discuss aligning nuclear energy, space research cooperation with development goals1 day ago