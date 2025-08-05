Open Menu

Trump Signals Tougher Trade Action Against India, Issues 24-hour Deadline

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:46 PM

Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline

US president says they have already imposed a 25% tariff on India, but they will significantly increase it, with announcement expected within next 24 hours

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again hinted at taking stringent trade measures against India, giving a 24-hour window before the expected announcement.

In a special interview with US broadcaster CNBC, President Trump said, “We have already imposed a 25% tariff on India, but we will significantly increase it, with the announcement expected within the next 24 hours.”

The president also warned that the prices of medicines imported into the United States could rise by 150% to 250% within a year.

The anticipated imposition of additional tariffs over the next 24 hours could severely impact India’s export industries, particularly sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and auto parts.

The experts believe this could be a political pressure tactic aimed at pushing India to limit its purchase of oil from Russia. However, New Delhi has already stated that it will continue to make independent decisions based on national interests.

The global markets, investors and trade circles in both countries are closely watching the situation as it unfolds.

It may be mentioned here that just a day earlier, President Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that India was not only buying oil from Russia but also selling it to other countries at higher profits.

Criticising India and Russia’s role in BRICS, he further alleged that by purchasing oil from Russia, India was effectively aiding Moscow in the Ukraine war.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Trump New Delhi United States May Market Textile From

Recent Stories

Trump signals tougher trade action against India, ..

Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline

4 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalist ..

Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and init ..

6 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomo ..

Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance sc ..

ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of ..

Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of 111 cases

6 minutes ago
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

1 hour ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World