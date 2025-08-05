Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline

(@Abdulla99267510)

US president says they have already imposed a 25% tariff on India, but they will significantly increase it, with announcement expected within next 24 hours

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again hinted at taking stringent trade measures against India, giving a 24-hour window before the expected announcement.

In a special interview with US broadcaster CNBC, President Trump said, “We have already imposed a 25% tariff on India, but we will significantly increase it, with the announcement expected within the next 24 hours.”

The president also warned that the prices of medicines imported into the United States could rise by 150% to 250% within a year.

The anticipated imposition of additional tariffs over the next 24 hours could severely impact India’s export industries, particularly sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and auto parts.

The experts believe this could be a political pressure tactic aimed at pushing India to limit its purchase of oil from Russia. However, New Delhi has already stated that it will continue to make independent decisions based on national interests.

The global markets, investors and trade circles in both countries are closely watching the situation as it unfolds.

It may be mentioned here that just a day earlier, President Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that India was not only buying oil from Russia but also selling it to other countries at higher profits.

Criticising India and Russia’s role in BRICS, he further alleged that by purchasing oil from Russia, India was effectively aiding Moscow in the Ukraine war.