Kashmiris of IIOJ&K will win their rights one day, says former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Former Member of the National Assembly and ex-Mayor of Multan, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, has said that the dawn of freedom will surely rise in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters with all moral and political support.

He was addressing a seminar held at the Multan Arts Council in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, where he and other speakers condemned the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A by India on Aug 5 in 2019 and the revocation of the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheikh Tariq Rasheed reiterated Pakistan's unwavering political and diplomatic support for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. “The entire world condemns the ongoing Indian atrocities, oppression, and illegal occupation in Kashmir,” he said, adding, “The hearts of the Pakistani nation beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren.”

Director of Multan Arts Council, Saleem Qaisar, said, people of Kashmir have waged a historic and valiant struggle for their right to self-determination, and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Qaswar Bhatti echoed similar sentiments, stating, "The dark night of oppression in Kashmir will eventually come to an end.

Dr. Abdul Basir criticized India for revoking Kashmir's special status, calling it an act rooted in prejudice and discrimination.

Dr. Abid Ronga praised the perseverance of the Kashmiri people, saying that their resistance has earned admiration across the globe.

Aamir Shehzad Siddiqui commended the unmatched patience and determination shown by Kashmiris in their decades-long freedom struggle.

Other speakers at the seminar included Taj Muhammad Taj, Muhammad Asif Qureshi, and members of civil society, who strongly condemned Indian actions in the region and reiterated the need for international intervention.

Prior to the seminar, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed inaugurated a photo exhibition highlighting the sufferings and resilience of the Kashmiri people. The exhibition attracted a large number of citizens, including students, journalists, and members of civil society.

The event concluded with a solidarity rally led by Sheikh Tariq Rasheed and Saleem Qaisar, which saw enthusiastic participation from students, civil society activists, and media personnel. The rally was a powerful expression of unity with the people of Kashmir and a call for justice, peace, and self-determination.