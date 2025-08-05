Open Menu

Gold Price Decreases By Rs1, 500 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan

After decrease, price of gold per tola settles at Rs358,00 in local markets across country

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) The gold prices decreased by Rs1,500 per tola in the local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The price of gold settled at Rs358,000 per tola after decrease.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs306,927.

According to market reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $15 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,353.

The impact was swiftly felt in Pakistan’s local sarafa markets, where the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,500 per tola, settling at Rs358,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs306,927.

On the other hand, the silver showed a contrasting trend.

The price of silver increased by Rs18 per tola to reach Rs3,971, while 10 grams rose by Rs15 to Rs3,404.

The traders attributed the decline in gold prices to global market movements and Currency fluctuations, predicting that the prices may continue to show volatility in the coming days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price May Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomo ..

Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

1 hour ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

2 hours ago
Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

3 hours ago
 Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

4 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business