Gold Price Decreases By Rs1, 500 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:38 PM
After decrease, price of gold per tola settles at Rs358,00 in local markets across country
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) The gold prices decreased by Rs1,500 per tola in the local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.
The price of gold settled at Rs358,000 per tola after decrease.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs306,927.
According to market reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $15 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,353.
On the other hand, the silver showed a contrasting trend.
The price of silver increased by Rs18 per tola to reach Rs3,971, while 10 grams rose by Rs15 to Rs3,404.
The traders attributed the decline in gold prices to global market movements and Currency fluctuations, predicting that the prices may continue to show volatility in the coming days.
