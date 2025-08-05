Planning Of New Judicial Infrastructure Development In Karachi Reviewed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi chaired a high-level meeting on the sustainable planning and feasibility of the proposed New Judicial Complex in Karachi, held at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi.
According to a press note released here Tuesday, the meeting was attended by Mohammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan; Suhail Muhammad Laghari, Registrar Sindh High Court; Zahoor Ahmed Hakro, District & Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Malir; Suresh Kumar, D&SJ South; Arshad Murtaza, D&SJ East; Abdul Naeem Memon, D&SJ Central; Ambreen Aslam, D&SJ West; Sohail Ahmed Mashori, Additional Secretary (Resident), Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan; Tariq Rafi, the project architect; and Mohammad Arshad, Chief Engineer, Judicial Works (Communication & Works Department).
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Justice of Pakistan stated that the district judiciary forms the face of the justice sector, being the Primary forum where citizens bring their disputes for adjudication. He emphasized that strengthening the district judiciary remains at the center of the ongoing reform agenda.
The Registrar Sindh High Court and the District & Sessions Judges briefed the Chair on the concept, necessity, and expected impact of the proposed project.
The project architect presented the design framework, highlighting key features, amenities, and the proposed phased construction plan.
The Registrar Supreme Court observed that the district judiciary continues to face acute shortages in infrastructure and human resources. He reviewed the project’s financial and technical feasibility, stressing the importance of a citizen-centric approach to ensure the plan’s viability, cost-effectiveness, and practical benefits for litigants. He also underlined the need to consider transportation access, distance, and overall convenience for court users.
To ensure a well-integrated and sustainable outcome, the Registrar recommended robust consultations with all stakeholders, including the legal fraternity and the provincial government, before proceeding to the next stages of the project.
The meeting concluded with consensus on the importance of careful planning, inclusive consultation, and a future-oriented vision for judicial infrastructure that would meet the needs of both the judiciary and the public it serves.
