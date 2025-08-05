Open Menu

Punjab’s Cities Drape In Green Ahead Of 79th Independence Day: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that cities across Punjab are glowing with patriotic spirit as preparations intensify for the 79th Independence Day celebrations, themed “Achievement of Independence from Protection of Independence.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said with just eight days remaining, the province is being decorated like a bride in anticipation of the historic day.

The CM noted that the decoration process is underway in Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Gujrat, Layyah, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Attock with remarkable national zeal. In Rawalpindi and Murree, major areas such as Saddar, Satellite Town, Faizabad, Commercial Market, Chandni Chowk, Committee Chowk, Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk, Mall Road, and Charing Cross are adorned with green crescent flags and vibrant banners. National flags flutter along key roads including Gowalmandi, Moti Bazar, Liaquat Road, Chaklala, Sixth Road, and Seventh Road, while both sides of Murree Road are lined with colorful patriotic displays.

The CM was briefed that in addition to flags, large hoardings and digital screens have been installed at prominent locations.

She was informed that children and youth are actively participating, decorating houses, vehicles, and motorcycles with flags and stickers. Public enthusiasm is at its peak as citizens come forward to express their love for the country.

Government and private buildings, hospitals, old-age homes, and public spaces are illuminated with decorative lights. Highways linking major cities have also been dressed with national flags, banners, and hoardings.

The CM was further updated that civic agencies and local administrations are working in full coordination to ensure festive arrangements throughout Punjab.

Highlighting the educational sector’s role, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that schools, colleges, and universities are hosting colorful events to mark the Independence Day. “This is not merely a celebration, it’s a time to renew our ideological commitment. Like dignified nations, we must remember and honor those who gave us the gift of freedom,” she said.

