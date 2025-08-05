Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed At University Of Turbat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The University of Turbat observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5, 2025, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to condemn the continued state-sponsored oppression by the Indian government.

The event was attended by faculty, administrative staff, department heads, students and representatives from the District Administration.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Gul Hasan and other speakers recalled that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government unlawfully revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, violating United Nations resolutions and the Indian Constitution. They strongly condemned India's attempts to alter the demographic structure of the region.

They also said that the Indian government wanted to turn Kashmiris into a minority on Kashmir soil and for this purpose, it was constantly violating human rights in IIOJK, terming these actions as blatant violations of international law and human rights principles.

This illegal move intensified oppression in the region, leading to the incarceration of thousands of innocent Kashmiris and a brutal crackdown aimed at suppressing their legitimate freedom movement.

The speakers expressed serious concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in IIOJK and urged the international community to play an active role in the settlement of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The speakers further noted that the ongoing military siege, systematic human rights violations, and repressive state policies pose a serious challenge not only to the conscience of the global community but also to peace and stability in South Asia.

In the end, the speakers reaffirmed their steadfast support for the lawful, peaceful, and rightful struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

They urged the international community to ensure that the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

As a symbolic gesture of solidarity and protest, the event began with a one-minute silence to honor the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and to pay tribute to their enduring resistance in the face of oppression.

