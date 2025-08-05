CDA increases employees' Hajj quota to 76

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has increased the number of staff members selected for Hajj this year from 66 to 76.

The announcement came during a balloting ceremony held here on Tuesday, presided over by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The balloting process involved 9,352 non-gazetted CDA employees (Grades 1 to 17), including 9,123 men and 229 women. As a result of the draw, 77 employees were selected to perform Hajj this year.

“This institution runs on the strength of its employees and the prayers of their mothers,” said Chairman Randhawa while addressing the gathering. “We are committed to doing all we can for their well-being. Those going on Hajj are Allah’s honored guests. They should pray for our martyrs, for Pakistan, and the success of our nation.”

The decision to increase the quota was made in response to a request from the General Secretary of the CDA Workers Union, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin.

“This compassionate step by the Chairman will be remembered forever,” said Yasin.

“We thank the administration for standing with employees, and the Workers Union will continue to support the CDA leadership in all efforts for staff welfare.”

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of intention and accountability, encouraging employees to remain dedicated and to pray for the country during their pilgrimage. “With sincerity and hard work, no one can undermine our institution, our city, or our country,” he said.

The event concluded with prayers and congratulations to all successful candidates. The draw was conducted openly, with CDA officials underscoring the administration’s commitment to fairness and transparency in employee-related initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by senior CDA board members, including Member Admin and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandiyar Baloch, and Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza.