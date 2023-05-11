UrduPoint.com

One-day Free Medical Camp Organized In Larkana City

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 09:36 PM

One-day free medical camp organized in Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A one-day free medical camp was organized by Working Social Welfare Association Larkana in collaboration with the Shafiq Ahmed Chandio, Chairman of Union Committee No. 3 Hyderi Town of Larkana city and District Health Department Larkana here on Thursday.

The camp was held at Eid Gah Sheikh Zayed Colony Larkana, where more than 400 patients including women, children and men suffering from different diseases were provided medical facilities including medicines free of cost and tests.

Specialists including Dr. Mohammad Hasan Sheikh, Dr. Jahangir, Dr. Abdul Rahman Soomro, Dr.Yasmin Rind, Dr. Sabah Mangi, Dr. Farman Abro, Dr. Rekha Oda and other patients were checked up at the camp.

On that occasion, there were 2 children from Gharibabad locality in the camp who were deaf and could not speak.

ENT specialist Dr. Muhammad Hasan Sheikh said that most people criticized that there were no benefits in setting up a camp, but today in Sheikh Zayed camp two children who were deaf and dumb appeared to be aware that the camp would benefit the patients, Dr. Shaikh added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman UC 3 Hydari Town Larkana Shafiq Ahmed Chandio appreciated the efforts of the Working Social Welfare Association, health department holding the medical camps in the various localities especially backward areas of district and said that it were better steps, through which poor and deserving people could get benefits of the healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

He said that the government was striving for the provision of basic health facilities to the people and organizing of free medical camps in backward areas was part of it.

He on the occasion urged upon the people that the patients suffering from different diseases may be brought into the hospitals for medical treatment instead of their treatment at home as better medical facilities were available in the hospitals.

On this occasion, the President of the Working Social Welfare Association Larkana, Munawwar Rind said that we are getting rewards by organizing free camps for patients as service to humanity is worship.

He said we will serve the poor and needy people by organizing such camps every year.

He said in today's free medical camp more than 500 male, female and children patients suffering from different diseases including ENT, Diabatics, chest, eyes, skin, problems and others were provided medical facilities including medicines and tests free of cost.

Ali Murad Mirani, Naveed Solangi, Muhammad Qasim Chandio, Manzoor Solangi, Abdul Qadir Gopang and others participated in the camp.

