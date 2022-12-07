UrduPoint.com

One-day Training Workshop For Teaching, Research Assistants Held At IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A one-day training workshop was organized under the auspices of the Directorate of Teaching Assistance and Research Assistance, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The aim of the workshop was to increase the efficiency of teaching and research assistance and career counseling. Speaking in the opening session of the workshop, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that teaching and research assistants are appointed in the universities of developed countries. Those who assist teachers in teaching and research matters and improve their skills while fulfilling these responsibilities.

He said that now learning assistants are also appointed who help and guide their fellow students.

He appreciated the performance of the Director of Teaching Assistance and Research Assistance Prof.

Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani and said that his appointment in all fields of facilitation has been created for both teachers and students, and overall education quality has been helped. On this occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, the Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, and the Director of the Career Counseling and Placement Center Shahid Afzal Durrani also spoke. Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani said that according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, 381 teaching and research assistants have been appointed so far. It was done purely on merit and these appointed students got financial support for their educational expenses, on the other hand, they are starting their professional life from their student days and are proving to be useful people for the university and society.

