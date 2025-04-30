One Held For Extorting Money From Rickshaw Drivers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Qadirpur Raan police have arrested a man involved in collecting illegal "adda tax" (extorting money) from rickshaw drivers.
According to police sources, police received a complaint that a man namely Muhammad Nadeem, son of Mazhar, was extorting money from rickshaw drivers at the Qadirpur Raan rickshaw stand under the guise of 'adda tax'.
Acting swiftly, Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ali Yazdani led a police team including Assistant Sub-Inspector Inam-ul-Haq and raided the location. The police apprehended the suspect and recovered extortion money from him.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway, police sources added.
