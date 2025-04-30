Open Menu

Teacher Shortage At Jarral Girls High School Triggers Public Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Teacher shortage at Jarral girls high school triggers public protest

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The future of 160 female students at the Government Girls High School in Union Council (UC) Jarral is under serious threat as only four teachers have been assigned to the entire school.

The dire situation has triggered strong reactions from the local community, culminating in a protest outside the Abbottabad Press Club against the provincial government's inaction.

A delegation of concerned residents from UC Jarral, including former Nazim Haji Ali Haider, former Councilor Abdul Kareem, and Safdar Tanoli Advocate, along with other local elders and citizens, staged a demonstration. The protesters raised slogans against the provincial education authorities and demanded immediate action.

Speaking to the media, the protesters said that the understaffing at the Girls High School in Jarral, located in Lower Tanawal Tehsil, has been repeatedly brought to the attention of the Tehsil Chairman and the District Education Officer (DEO), but no steps have been taken to address the issue.

They warned that if qualified teachers are not appointed on merit without further delay, the residents will be forced to escalate their protest. Plans include blocking the Silk Route (Shahrah-e-Resham) and locking the school premises in a symbolic move to highlight their grievances.

The protesters called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Minister for Education, the revenue minister, MNA Ali Khan, Commissioner Hazara Division, and both male and female DEOs to take urgent notice and resolve the staffing crisis.

The situation reflects a growing concern over the state of girls’ education in rural areas and the lack of basic educational resources, despite repeated appeals from the local community.

