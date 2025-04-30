India’s narrative fails, Pakistan will respond unitedly to aggression: Barrister Gohar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Wednesday has said that India has failed in pushing its false narrative and stands exposed before the world. He emphasized that amid the current tensions between the two countries, Pakistan must stay united as a nation.

Speaking to the media outside the Abbottabad High Court Bench on Wednesday, Barrister Gohar said, “If India carries out any act of aggression against Pakistan, we will respond collectively and firmly as one nation.”

He further criticized India for suppressing freedom of expression, pointing out that the Indian government has banned all Pakistani television channels and YouTube content.

“India’s true face has been revealed to the world,” he said.

Barrister Gohar also condemned what he called India’s attempts to conceal its false flag operations. “India wants to divert attention and hide the reality through deception, but it will not succeed,” he asserted.

He reiterated PTI’s stance on national unity and resilience in the face of external threats and urged the nation to stand firm in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.