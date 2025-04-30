Open Menu

India’s Narrative Fails, Pakistan Will Respond Unitedly To Aggression: Barrister Gohar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

India’s narrative fails, Pakistan will respond unitedly to aggression: Barrister Gohar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Wednesday has said that India has failed in pushing its false narrative and stands exposed before the world. He emphasized that amid the current tensions between the two countries, Pakistan must stay united as a nation.

Speaking to the media outside the Abbottabad High Court Bench on Wednesday, Barrister Gohar said, “If India carries out any act of aggression against Pakistan, we will respond collectively and firmly as one nation.”

He further criticized India for suppressing freedom of expression, pointing out that the Indian government has banned all Pakistani television channels and YouTube content.

“India’s true face has been revealed to the world,” he said.

Barrister Gohar also condemned what he called India’s attempts to conceal its false flag operations. “India wants to divert attention and hide the reality through deception, but it will not succeed,” he asserted.

He reiterated PTI’s stance on national unity and resilience in the face of external threats and urged the nation to stand firm in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

23 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

23 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

23 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan