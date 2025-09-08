One Held With Narcotics
September 08, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered
hashish from his possession.
On a tip-off, Sadr Daska police raided at the areas of its jurisdiction and
arrested a drug pusher identified as Javed Iqbal with 1.720 kg hashish.
A case has been registered against the accused.
