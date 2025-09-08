Open Menu

One Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

One held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered

hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr Daska police raided at the areas of its jurisdiction and

arrested a drug pusher identified as Javed Iqbal with 1.720 kg hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Recent Stories

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

6 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

2 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

3 hours ago
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

4 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan