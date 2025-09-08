Open Menu

Rain Continues In Hyderabad, Low-Lying Areas Inundated, Power Supply Disrupted

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Intermittent rains continued for the second consecutive day on Monday in Hyderabad and its adjoining areas and cities, submerging low-lying localities and disrupting electricity supply in several parts of the city.

According to the HESCO spokesperson Sadiq Kubar, 109 feeders tripped due to the downpour, while power supply had been restored from 45 feeders in Hyderabad.

He further informed that out of 670 feeders of 11 kV in the HESCO region, electricity supply had been restored from 433 feeders, whereas 237 feeders were still out of service, adding that technical teams of HESCO were actively working on restoration.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh has been monitoring the overall power supply situation from the control room amid the heavy monsoon showers.

The HESCO officials assured that electricity supply from all affected feeders will be restored while ensuring safety measures.

